Edward Howard Slauson
Waukee - Edward Howard Slauson, 74, of Waukee, IA passed peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his own home on August 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee, burial will follow at Waukee Cemetery.
Ed was born June 2, 1945, in Des Moines to Nathan and Edna (Howard) Slauson. He grew up in Grimes, IA and graduated from Johnston High School in 1964. Ed married Teresa Fox September 6, 1969. He was employed at Oscar Mayer in Perry for 26 years. After leaving Oscar Mayer, he worked as a school custodian in the Waukee Community Schools for 21 years. Ed retired in June of 2010. His hobbies included, hunting, fishing, woodworking, watching the Minnesota Vikings, and coaching his children in youth sports. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching westerns.
Ed is survived by his wife Teresa of 50 years, son Ed Slauson, grandchildren Katie and Ty, daughter Diana Holm (Jerry), grandchildren Brooklyn and Madison, son Mark Slauson (Lisa), grandchild Kyla, daughters Amy Slauson and Mariah Slauson, brother Russel Slauson (Wanda) and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to anyone he talked with. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Edna, his brother Robert Slauson and sister Joyce Herrick.
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. The family would also like to thank Iles-Westover Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 3, 2019