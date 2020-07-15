Edward L. Jackman
Ed passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Carl and Mabel Jackman on July 26, 1926. He graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Oregon in 1944 and entered the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. While in the Navy, he met Mary Ann Thomas on a trip through Des Moines, Iowa. They married, had their son, Tom, and lived in West Des Moines, Iowa through 2008. Ed graduated from Drake University and was employed by American Mutual Life Insurance Company for 40 years until his retirement in 1988. Ed and Mary Ann moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 2008 to be near their son, Tom, and family.
Ed enjoyed golf, working in his yard and extensive traveling. Ed loved the Lord and enjoyed Kiwanis Club, volunteer work and his many friends. He was preceded in death by Mary Ann in 2012 after 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his son Thomas (Melinda), two grandchildren, Todd (Shay) and Jennifer (Brian), and five great-grandchildren. Ed is also survived by partner, Rhonda Hughes, sister, Delilah Strand (Walt), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
