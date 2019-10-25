Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward LeRoy Robinson


1932 - 2019
Edward LeRoy Robinson Obituary
Edward LeRoy Robinson

Des Moines - Edward Robinson, 87, passed away October 23, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center. He was born on May 16, 1932, in Des Moines to Roy and Mary (Belluchi) Robinson.

Edward was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in Okinawa during the Korean War.

An avid car enthusiast, he loved collecting antique cars and model cars. He enjoyed all sports, especially playing and watching baseball, and will be greatly missed by his McDonald's coffee buddies.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, Violet; daughter, Loree Robinson; granddaughters, Nicole (Katie) Cabreriza and Michelle (Brandon) Franklin; sister, Karen Loipl; his beloved grandcat Gracie, as well as other loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol.

The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with a memorial service starting at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the or in loving memory of Edward.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
