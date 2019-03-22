Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
Adel, IA
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
Adel, IA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
Adel, IA
Adel - Edward Lienemann of Adel, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, March 26th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Friends may call after 3pm Monday, March 25th with family greeting friends from 4:00-7:00 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. A Prayer service will follow at 7:00pm.

Ed was born June 1, 1964. His parents are Lawrence and Marguerite (Best) Lienemann. Ed graduated from Adel De Soto. On August 3, 1985 Ed was united in marriage to Becky Otto. To this union brought three children. Ed proudly served his country with the United States Army and the Army National Guard.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Becky; children, Nathan (Sarah Pfau), Heidi, and Joe; granddaughters, Jayda Rose and Ember; grandson, Tyler; mother, Marguerite; sister, Julie; brothers-in-law, John (Tonya) Otto and Donald (Bonnie) Otto; and mother-in-law, Donna (Larry) Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 22, 2019
