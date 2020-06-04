Edward McCliment
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward McCliment

Des Moines - Ed McCliment of Iowa City, Iowa passed away on June 1, 2020 of Coronavirus. He had an extraordinary life. He was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1934. Ed had substantial education including a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, and a PhD from the University of Illinois. Ed was married for 54 years to his wife Genie. He was widowed for 10 years and spent the last 8 years with Char who loved and cared about him dearly.

Ed lead an adventurous life as a physics professor which allowed him to research and travel the world. He was a beloved professor to his students at the University of Iowa for 40 years. His career took him to Germany, Russia, Brazil, Switzerland and Fermi Lab to perform his life's work of high energy physics. His favorite trip of a lifetime included a safari in Tanzania with his wife Genie. He loved to paint, bird watch, play cribbage, read classic literature and spend time with his family. He was devoted to the democratic party and up until this year, volunteered to knock on doors to encourage voting.

Ed is survived by his loving daughters and son's -in -laws, Nancy, Timothy, Lisa, Brian, Terry and Chris. As well as his adored grandchildren, Hannah, Hillary, Miranda, Anna and Liam.

There will be no service at this time due to the health and safety of all. His immediate family will host a gathering when it's safe to spread his ashes in Hickory Hill Park where his daughter Catherine and his wife Genie lay to rest. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved