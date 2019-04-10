|
Edward Meller
Colo - Edward Meller, 82, of Colo, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice in Ames, IA.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:45 p.m. at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colo with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be at later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Edward was born on June 8, 1936, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the son of Edward and Margaret (Reinman) Meller. Edward attended North Plainfield H.S. from 1950-1952 before needing to leave school, when his father's health had failed and his brother's deployment to the Korean Conflict, to continue the viability of the family's wholesale meat company. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Schibinger on December 14, 1958, in New Brunswick, N.J. Together they lived in Piscataway, NJ for 46 years. Edward and his brother Harry operated E. Meller & Sons of Warren, N.J. until 2005; when he and Elizabeth moved to Colo, IA.
Edward was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colo. He enjoyed golfing, attending NASCAR races with his son, playing cards, collecting coins, deep sea fishing and was an avid hunter in his younger days.
Edward is survived by his son Robert (Edythe) Meller of Colo; grandson Bobby E. Meller and great-grandson Lane Lounsbury Meller. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elizabeth; daughter Linda and brother Harry Meller.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019