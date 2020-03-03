Resources
Edward "Mike" Mullen

Storm Lake formerly of Fonda, Iowa - On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Edward "Mike" Mullen of Storm Lake, formerly of Fonda, passed away at the age of 83.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will be held at Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda, IA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fratzke & Jensen of Storm Lake.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
