Edward Smith
Urbandale - Edward John Smith, age 62, of Urbandale, Iowa passed away September 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Ed was born on May 9, 1957, the son of Carroll and Pat (King) Smith. He was united in marriage on April 28, 1990 to Brenda Lindstrom in Newton, Iowa.
Ed was an avid fan of the LA Dodgers and worked as an over the road truck driver.
Ed is survived by his wife Brenda; mother Pat; and his children; Steven Smith of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer (Joel) Vanderleest of Grinnell, Andrew (Tiffany) Smith of West Union, Adam (Brittany) Smith of Urbandale, 7 grandchildren with the 8th on the way, siblings; Michael (Sandy), Kenneth (Lesa), Cheryl Bowling (Allen), David (Pam) Smith, Chris (Erin), brother-in-laws; Jim (Deb) Lindstrom, Mark (Cindy) Lindstrom, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Carroll and nephew Brandon Smith, and father-in-law; Richard Lindstrom and mother-in-law Nancy Lindstrom.
A visitation will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Valley United Methodist Church in West Des Moines. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family who will in turn make donations to their church or the Animal Rescue League. Online condolences may be made at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 10, 2019