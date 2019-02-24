|
Edward Victor Allen
Des Moines - Edward Victor Allen was born December 23, 1932. He passed away February 19, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center at the age of 86.
Edward served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He retired after 30 years being self-employed. Edward was well known for his expertise as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Home Lodge and Operating Engineers Local 234.
Edward was proud of his tomatoes and his garden. He loved his family. Edward graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines and was a big St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan.
Edward is survived by his wife, Peggy Allen; daughter, Gail Graham; granddaughters, Lindsay Jimenez, Kylie Jimenez (Sergio); great granddaughters, Ashely and Delia; great great granddaughter, Nylah; sisters, Isobel Bingaman (Benny), Arlene Mohler, Sandra Gumbrill and Judy Greenwell (Jim); brother, Bill Allen along with a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and Virgil and son David Lee Allen.
Funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services. Edward will be laid to rest with military honors at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019