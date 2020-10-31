Edwin Lee Pace
Indianola - Pastor Edwin Lee Pace, 70, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Kavanaugh House in Des Moines. A private graveside memorial service will be held soon. Due to the pandemic, a public celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Ed is survived by his brother Leland Ray Pace; sister-in-law Barbara Ann (Fleming) Pace; his wife of 49 years, Christine Lynn (Kerr) Pace; daughter Laura Ann (Pace) Snyder; son-in-law Grant Everett Snyder; granddaughters Ariana Michelle Snyder and Ellorie Jane Snyder; grandson Ryland Everett Snyder; mother-in-law Roberta Lee (Starry) Kerr; father-in-law Charles Wendell Kerr; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Ed was preceded in death by daughter Michelle Lynn Pace; son Brian Lee Pace; brother Darwin Leon Pace; parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of plants, memorials may be made in Ed's name to the Indianola First United Methodist Church missions ministry, The Temple of God Church, or Wesley Woods Camp and Retreat Center's equestrian ministry. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
