Edwin Mills Garrison
West Des Moines - Edwin Mills Garrison, 81, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was born on January 1, 1938, in Colgate, OK to Er and Francille Garrison. He graduated from Ada High School and attended East Central University where he met his wife, Jan. He had a successful career in the insurance industry both in Oklahoma City and Des Moines, where he relocated 46 years ago. He went on to found the Garrison Organization, a professional search firm and retired from there several years ago.
Ed enjoyed playing his guitar, being with his family and above all, playing golf at one of his favorite places, Des Moines Golf & Country Club. Ed "died with his boots on" so to speak, as he was at the golf course when he passed.
Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jan Garrison, and sons Randy Garrison of Denver, Colorado, Dan (Debbie) Garrison of Katy, Texas, Jeff (Angela) Garrison of Winterset and Cory (Amy) Garrison of West Des Moines, and their families including twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 10 am, Thursday, June 20th at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines followed by a funeral service to celebrate Ed's life at 11 am. A luncheon reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Freedom for Youth in Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019