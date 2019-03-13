|
Eileen M. Creager
Altoona - Eileen Marie Creager, 72, of Altoona, IA, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
Eileen was born January 10, 1947, in Marshalltown, IA and was a longtime Marshalltown resident before moving to Altoona. She attended Buena Vista Community College and Drake University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. She worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services for 32 years. She was the Marshalltown Director of Human Services early in her career before being assigned to the Central Office in Des Moines where she was the Bureau Chief for Medicaid until she retired.
Eileen was known for her love of the people in her life. She had a strong faith in, and love for, God, and she was a caring friend and loving family member, often putting the needs of others before her own. She had a love for camping and the outdoors, enjoying the time in the sun working in the garden, and she enjoyed music and live entertainment, especially the performances of her friend, Gina Gedler. Eileen was an advocate for animals throughout her life, and enjoyed the company of her pets, particularly her dog, Bear.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Minnetta Storjohann of Kerrville, Texas; by her nieces, Kay Storjohann of Kerrville, Texas and Lori Storjohann of Bandera, Texas; by her nephew, John (Debbie) Storjohann of St. Charles, Missouri; and by her great nieces, Rachelle Storjohann (MO), Missy (Sean) Verbryck (MO), Courtney Wall (Kasey Young) (TX) and her great-great nephew, Theodore Verbryck (MO). Eileen is also survived by her dear, long-time friend, Michaela Funaro, who misses her deeply and was constantly by her side in her final days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Hammond Creager.
Services will be held at Ss. John & Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Ave S, Altoona, IA 50009 on Thursday, March 14, 2019. There will be a rosary at 10 a.m., visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and an 11:30 a.m. mass. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Center School Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the skilled doctors and nurses of Iowa Methodist Hospital for the loving care they gave to Eileen during her last days. Contributions in memory of Eileen may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, to Ss. John & Paul Catholic Church in Altoona, or to St. Mary Catholic Church, 9 W Linn St, Marshalltown, IA 50158. Arrangements are under the direction of Hamilton's Funeral Home in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019