Elaine Candell ElsnerDes Moines - Elaine, 95, formerly of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Cleveland, Ohio, died peacefully at Taylor House Hospice on her own terms. She was born on Long Island in 1925 to Jack and Irene Candell.At age 16, she traveled west to attend Ohio State University where she was active in campus life and editor the yearbook. She met the love of her life for the next 72 years. Candy and Bob moved to Cleveland, where she taught elementary school and later became a successful realtor. Candy and Bob had a blessed life together, complimenting each other perfectly. She was his "Babe". Candy was an avid duplicate bridge player, reader, and played golf well into her 80's. She loved people, and had a knack for remembering everyone's name and something about them. She had a unique perspective on life and always marched to her own beat. Her keen wit and sense of humor made her a woman ahead of her time.She was a wonderful and unique mother to her children, Katherine Elsner (Steven Adelman) of Des Moines, and William (Jeanie) of Sechelt, British Columbia.She was an amazing and proud grandmother to Eric Adelman (Katy Gast), David Adelman(Elizabeth), Peter Adelman(Ellie), Brydon Giesbrecht, Chris Elsner (Kelly Brown), and Jem Elsner (Emily). Their Nana Candy was a tremendous part of their lives. They will miss her stories and her irreverent e-mails. Candy was a great-grandmother to Michael, Ben, Sam, Lital, Colette, Ariella, Mabel, Isaac, Mattias, and Tegan. Their GiGi was special, and they had the gift of knowing her so well . Her beloved Bob preceded Candy in death.The family would like to thank Linda at Austin House and her caring team as well as the angels at Taylor House for their care and compassion.Family will have a private memorial. Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines or Taylor House Hospice.