Elaine Grady
Des Moines - Elaine Helen Taggart Grady was born on August 19, 1933, in Ellston, Iowa. She died at home in Des Moines on October 18, 2019. Elaine is survived by her sister Louise; her son Michael Grady of Plano, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Michelle Grady of Omaha, Nebraska and her grandchildren Austin, Allison and Megan. Visitation will be on Wednesday October 23, 2019, at Iles Funeral Home- Westover Chapel at 6337 Hickman Road, in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. the following morning also at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019