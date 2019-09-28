|
|
Elaine Kern
Urbandale - Elaine Kern, 88, died Tuesday September 17, 2019 at her home in Urbandale, IA. A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines, IA. Elaine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond V Kern. She is survived by her three children Stephen, David, & Jodi; & her five grandchildren Dustin, Ray, Jesse, Joshua, & Brandon. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church in Johnston, IA
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 28, 2019