|
|
Elaine Lois (Herrig) Tucker
Pleasant Hill - Elaine Lois (Herrig) Tucker was born on February 26, 1936 in Odebolt, Iowa (Sac County) to Elmer and Alma (Wilken) Herrig. She was the oldest of two children. Elaine died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 83.
Elaine graduated from Wall Lake High School in 1954, later graduating from Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne State in 1956. She married Charles H. Tucker on May 31, 1957.
Elaine is survived by her four daughters, Kathy (DeWayne) Teig, Jane (Kurt) Kromminga, Kristen (Paul) Amensen and Stacey (Bob) Amensen; ten grandchildren, Ian (Bree) Teig and Andrew (Alissa) Teig, Hailey and Ross Kromminga, Kelsey, Erica and Kyle (Ruth) Amensen, and Avery, Kari and Ethan Amensen; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Aksel Teig, as well as Cameron and Frankie Teig.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, and infant sister, Phyllis; sisters-in-law, Kay Tucker and Judy Herrig, and a brother-in-law, Richard Fiete.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1707 8th Street SW in Altoona, with visitation at church Friday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lutheran Church of the Cross in Altoona, Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland, or Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp in Story City.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 19, 2019