Elanor "Pudd" Gilchrist Handorf
Des Moines - Eleanor "Pudd" Gilchrist Handorf, 90, died on Friday February 22nd at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf House of Mercy in Cedar Rapids of a sudden illness. Born April 30, 1928 in Des Moines, she was the oldest daughter of Fred and Mary Gilchrist of Laurens. Following graduation from Laurens High School she attended Rockford College for Women in Rockford, IL. before transferring to Iowa State University in Ames, to complete a BS degree in textiles. Known to many as 'Pudd,' a derivation of a term "puddywinks" coined by her father, the name followed her after pledging Delta, Delta, Delta sorority because five women were named Eleanor. She taught home economics in Linn Grove in 1950 before marrying Wilmer Handorf in 1951 making their home on the family farm in rural Marshall County.
Following the loss of her husband in 1980, she was named executive director of the Marshall County Red Cross, a role she held for 12 years, retiring to focus on her creative passion: designing and building her own home in 1992. She was the consummate hostess frequently entertaining friends as well as hosting many of the groups in which she was an active member. Retail therapy was another love of her life, often shopping for and with friends … there wasn't a store or mall she didn't know about!
A resident of Marshalltown for nearly 70 years, she remained active in the community up until her death and was a member of the Assistance League, 50+ year member of Chapter BB PEO, Starpha, AAUW Book Club, Theta Chi sorority, Garden Club, Birthday Club, Early American Glass Club, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Elmwood Country Club, and served on the board of the Binford House which included the creation of a new cookbook, and multiple bridge groups.
There will be no public funeral and by her request, a party will be held in her honor at her home at a later date.
She is survived by three daughters, Anne (Kevin) King of Cedar Rapids, Jeanne Anderson (Mike) Gunn of West Des Moines, and Hollis (Eric) Briese of San Anselmo, CA., seven grandchildren, Whitney (Brian) Hanson of Chicago, IL, Jordan King of Cedar Rapids, Bret Anderson of Ames, Cramer Anderson of Seattle, WA., Devon (Zach) Lees of Surprise, AZ., Meredith Briese of San Anselmo, CA., and Conor Briese of San Anselmo, CA. Her sisters-in-law, Myrna Burmester of Marshalltown, Carol (Bruce) Thatcher of New Braunfels, TX. and several nieces and nephews. Left to share the many great stories of her life are her dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer, sister and brother-in-law Marylin and Dr. Evan Smith.
Memorials may be directed to the Marshall County Conservation Board, the Marshalltown Public Library, Iowa River Hospice, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019