Eldon Coffman
Milo - Funeral services for Eldon Coffman, 78, of Milo, Iowa were held Wednesday, August 12 at 10:30 a.m at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Family received family and friends on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Belmont Cemetery near Milo. Memorials are requested to the Milo Lion's Club, Milo Fire Department, or the Milo Methodist Church.
The service and visitation will be conducted under CDC Guidelines, which includes social distancing measures, and masks are recommended. The service may be viewed on the Pierschbacher Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pierschbacherfuneralhomes/
Eldon Laverne Coffman was born September 17, 1941 1 mile south of the entrance to Lake Ahquabi to William P. and Vera Hurst Coffman. The family moved to Milo when Eldon was in the 4th grade. He continued school at Milo and was in the graduating class of 1959, the last class graduating from Milo High School. While in school Eldon played the drums, and played them off beat to get the attention of Betty Shoemaker. On October 28, 1960 they were married and blessed with five children: Liz, Will, Marie, Andy, and Janel.
Eldon worked several jobs over the years starting out at Briggs Printing Press in Des Moines, the South Central Coop, the Milo Locker, Shoemaker Hardware, drove a semi-truck for Clifford Becker, was a school bus driver (and would make those misbehaving sit in the front and hold hands), and also began working for the Postal Service in 1976, becoming full time in 1989 and retiring in 2010. All the while working these jobs he enjoyed farming. He was always happiest when he was working hard and was dirty.
Although he was always working hard he made time to volunteer for his community. He enjoyed helping with the Milo 4th of July Fireworks display for over 50 years, he was also a past member of the Milo Lion's Club supporting their work and projects. He loved helping with the benefit auctions and playing practical jokes on the bidders, such as selling 10 eggs in a carton instead of a dozen. He really was ornery, but enjoyed playing the joke more than being on the receiving end. Eldon also enjoyed singing, polka dancing, trains, farming, his dog Two, and of course his legacy of family. Eldon loved being with his family and was proud of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.
Eldon passed away August 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Betty; his children: Liz (Terry) Davis, Will (Sheila) Coffman, Marie (Keith) Henry, Andy (Stacey) Coffman, and Janel (Terry) Chapman; 16 grandchildren: Kristie (Adam), Sarah (Dustin), Abby (Andy), Kate, Taylor, Kaitlin (Storm), Nathan, Lexie (Tyler), Allison (Cody), Megan (Andrew), Jordan, Aaron (Spencer), Shannon (Josh), Wyatt (Jade), Cassidy, and Dakota; 12 great grandchildren: Isabell, Madison, Nora, Trace, Charles, Lucy, Ivy, Molly, Mabel, Bethany, Harlee, Henry, plus 2 on the way (as far as we know). Along with siblings: Mildred Sargent, Dorothy Kreider, Richard (June) Coffman, and sister-in-law, Joyce Coffman; brother-in-law Bob (Diane) Shoemaker; many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceding Eldon in death were his parents: William and Vera Coffman, and Velma Cooley Coffman; granddaughter, Josie Rae Chapman; and siblings: Merrill Coffman, Evelyn Boucher, Edna Mae Bales, Tucker Coffman, and Rodney Coffman.