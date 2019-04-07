|
Eldon Dean Broughton
Des Moines - Eldon Dean Broughton, 89, passed away at his home on April 4, 2019.
Eldon was born February 25, 1930 in Ackworth, Iowa to Claude and Edna Broughton. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Eldon retired from Des Moines Water Works after 30 years of service. He enjoyed working with his hands, woodworking, making clocks and furniture, gardening and fishing. Eldon loved listening to Country Western and Bluegrass music.
Eldon is survived by his children, Cindy (Lon) Wadkins and Pam (John) Prohaska; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Colleen; and 11 siblings.
The family will greet friends from 9 am to 11 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
