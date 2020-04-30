|
Eldon Johnson
Indianola - Eldon D. Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. A Funeral Mass and Visitation will be held at a later date when concerns and precautions over COVID-19 have lifted.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Pam Dougherty, Sherri (Chris) Sommers; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna Hank, Jan Lau, Steve Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the family for a contribution at a later date. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020