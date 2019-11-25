|
Eldon Leroy Root
New Virginia - Eldon Leroy Root, 88, passed on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Eldon was born on May 30, 1931 in Hopkins, Missouri to Lloyd and Amanda Root. He was in the Korean war, Veteran of the US Army. He worked for Burlington Railroad as a painter of railroad bridges and owned Ace Sandblasting & Painting in Norwalk until he retired.
He is survived by Doris, his wife, of 64 years, half-brother, Kenny Root, of Texas and four daughters - Tana (Rocky) Blackford of New Virginia, Tara (Keith) Webb of Kentucky, Colete Root of Des Moines, Celina (Todd) Buck of Runnells, grandchildren, Amber Roll, Travis Webb, Courtney Tillotson and Chad Buck; great grandchildren, Ethan Webb, Paige and Logan Roll and Chloe Tillotson. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Per Eldon's wishes he will be cremated, and the family will have a private celebration of his life later.
Memorials may go to the Puppy Jake Foundation/Eldon Root - PO Box 12115, Des Moines, IA 50312 or puppyjake-foundation.org.
