Perry - Eldora Mae Sorber Whiton passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with funeral services following at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church (1224 Lucinda Street, Perry, IA). Burial will follow at Violet Cemetery. Memorials will be designated after the service and will include the First Christian Church, and the . Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Eldora's love will live on in her daughter Cheryl Goodall (Charlie) of Waukee, son-in-law Craig Ditsworth of Panora, grandchildren: Kari Ditsworth Hensen (Andy) of Ankeny, Jeff Ditsworth (Heather) of West Des Moines, Charles Goodall (Rachel) of DeSoto, Andy Goodall (Katie) of Clive, Jennifer Goodall Langeness (Cosby) of Waukee, and Michael Goodall of Waukee. She was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
