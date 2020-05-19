|
Eleanor Elizabeth Bidler
West Des Moines - Eleanor Elizabeth (Meyers) Bidler, 81, died Sunday, May 17th at home surrounded by her family.
Eleanor was born on September 1, 1938 in Maxwell, IA to Kenneth and Margaret (Ballard) Meyers. Eleanor graduated from Maxwell High School in 1956 and earned her teaching certification from Ellsworth Community College in 1958. Eleanor met her husband, Carroll Bidler, in 1958 in Ames, IA and they were married on May 21, 1960. Carroll was the love of her life and they made the absolute best team. They were true partners in everything they did and always supported one another's dreams and passions. They had a way of knowing what the other one needed and were always there for each other, through good times and bad. Watching them go through Eleanor's cancer journey together was a true testament of their love.
Eleanor and Carroll had three daughters, and Eleanor stayed at home with her girls, volunteering at the school, serving on the PTA, as a Camp Fire leader and 4H leader, and Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and UMYF leader at their church. She was a member of Windsor United Methodist church from 1964 until her death and loved her church and church family dearly. As the girls grew up and became more independent, Eleanor re-entered the workforce, initially working Saturday's for Iowa Des Moines National Bank so she could continue to be involved in her girl's activities. She quickly rose to supervisor and began working additional days during the week and ultimately full time. At the time of her retirement, she was a VP of Operations for what had become Norwest Bank. She loved her time at the bank and made so many wonderful friends during her time there that she cherished for the rest of her life.
Eleanor continued giving back to her community after retirement, volunteering at Moore Elementary where her granddaughter went to school; in many activities and committees at her church, including serving as the head usher and greeting everyone with smiles and hugs at the back of the church every Sunday; going on mission trips with her church; at Iowa Methodist Medical Center/Unity Point, where she served on the Volunteer Board and volunteered in the hospital one morning a week; and for Women at the Well at Mitchellville Women's Prison, both in the library and with their weekly church service; and in many other ways too numerous to mention. She had a passion for helping others and making people feel loved; her family and extended family, friends, friends of her children and her grandchildren, neighbors, those less fortunate, those that came into the hospital and needed to see a friendly face and know that someone cared, and the women at Mitchellville prison. While Eleanor was never one to seek accolades, she was proud to have received the Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award.
Eleanor had the biggest heart, the best smile and radiated warmth and joy wherever she went. She had a way of making everyone feel special, important, and loved and always had time for others. She loved bringing people together and was the heart of her family and Carroll's family, planning holiday celebrations, family reunions, cousin reunions and simply finding reasons for everyone to be together. She loved her hometown of Maxwell, IA and would somehow find people everywhere she went that had ties back to Maxwell. She had such fond memories of growing up there and would plan and often host class reunions at her home. She loved taking her family back to Maxwell to "find their roots" and would share so many stories of her wonderful childhood there. Eleanor never met a stranger, and her family would joke that she picked up friends everywhere she went. They would often find her engaging in a long conversation with someone and when they asked her how she knew that person, she would smile and say "we just met" and proceed to describe some connection they had made, a mutual friend they had or something else they had in common.
Eleanor is survived by her husband Carroll, daughters Cristy Bidler of Norwalk and Candy Bidler Hurley (Brian) of Johnston, two grandchildren she adored, Dianna Green and Ian Hurley and son-in-law Mel Green, Jr (Lisa). She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Cathy Green, her sister Joan Halterman, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22nd at 11 AM at Peoria Cemetery near Maxwell. Please visit www.ilescares.com to view a livestream link at 10:45 AM. A full celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the following organizations that meant so much to Eleanor: Windsor United Methodist Church, Women at the Well or the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020