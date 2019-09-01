|
|
Eleanor Louise Bauer
Ankeny - Eleanor Louise Bauer, 89, went to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 20th at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, IA. Her body was cremated in Cedar Rapids. A visitation (Sept. 6th, 4-7 PM) and Celebration of Life (Sept. 7th, 10:30 AM) will take place at Ankeny Free Church, 118 NW Linden St., Ankeny with lunch following. Family burial will take place at a later date in Nora Springs, IA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in her name can be found at www.ankenyfree.org/bauermemorial. Cards may be sent to the church.
Eleanor was born on Dec. 1, 1929 in Des Moines, IA to James Ivan and Jennie Miller. On June 6, 1948, Eleanor married Robert "Bob" Bauer and through this union were born five children; Keith, Gary, Darrell, Rebecca, and Roberta.
She graduated from D.M. North High in 1948. She was employed by Sears in Mason City, IA for many years, and Heartland AEA for 21 years as a Graphic Illustrator. She loved the Lord, her family/friends, painting, drawing, horses, Art Club, Joy Club, the Class of '48, and her Perky Penguins group. She was active in politics, and loved Facebook and the many friends she made through social media.
Eleanor is survived and loved by her children Keith (Nancy) Bauer of Clear Lake, IA; and Gary (Cathy) Bauer of Clear Lake, IA; twin daughters Rebecca Michalowski of Ankeny, IA and Roberta Bauer of Atkins, IA; 17 grandchildren, 47 g-grandchildren, and 3 gg-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and "adopted" family Nohemi "Mimi" and Paco Lopez of Des Moines, IA, and their four sons; and "adopted" son Rick Garrett of Marion, IA.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and son Darrell.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019