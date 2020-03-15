|
|
Eleanor M. Rullestad
Des Moines - Eleanor M. Rullestad, 86, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvin Community. Prior to moving to Calvin Community she lived in West Des Moines and wintered in Bradenton, Florida. A Celebration of Eleanor's life and private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Eleanor was born February 8, 1934 in Maquoketa to Elmer and Gladys (Schepers) Ibsen. She graduated from Welton High School and married Francis Rullestad on August 1, 1953. They were married for 58 years, until his death in 2011. Eleanor owned and operated Valley Antiques until her retirement in 2000. She and Frank loved to travel and visited over 30 countries during their lifetimes. She enjoyed stamp collecting, jewelry making, and spending time with her family. In addition, Eleanor did extensive genealogical research into both her and Frank's families. Eleanor was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines.
Survivors include her children: Ellyn Jean (Richard) Sipp of Crestwood, KY, Curtis (Denise Hamar) Rullestad of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Stephanie (Alex) West of Grand Junction, CO, Rachel (fiancé: Jon Cayot) Sipp of Louisville, KY, Austin Sipp of Las Vegas, NV, Lucy Sipp of Louisville, KY; great grandson, James Philip West; sisters: Marlene Berst and Judy (Tom) Gannon of DeWitt; and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020