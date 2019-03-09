|
|
Eleanor "Jean" Nyswonger
Indianola - Services for Jean Nyswonger, 100, who passed away March 7, 2019 at The Village, will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services.
Jean is survived by her son, Richard (Jane) Nyswonger of Indianola IA; granddaughter, Karen (Greg) Blockhus of Minnetonka, MN; and three great-grandchildren, Katherine (Thurston) Gable of Bondurant, IA, Natalie Blockhus of St. Louis Park, MN and Daniel Blockhus of Ames, IA. Also surviving are her brother, Jack McKee of Indianola; sister-in-law, Beth McKee of Altoona IA; cousin Ruth (Dick) Davitt of Indianola; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Raymond, and brother Jerry McKee.
Memorials may be made in Jean's name to The Village Good Shepherd Endowment Fund or Wesley Life Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 9, 2019