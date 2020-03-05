Services
1933 - 2020
Indianola - Eleanor Suminski, 87, passed away March 4, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Indianola.

Eleanor was one of three daughters born to Edward and Mildred Linsky on January 12, 1933 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. Her father, Edward passed away when she was a child. Her father figure, Lud Felizardo watched over her in the later years. In 1953, after graduating high school she married Joseph Suminski, a successful Indiana High School football coach.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Mark (Barb) Suminski; grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Suminski McGillivray, Jennifer (Taylor) Suminski Speegle, and Eric Suminski; great-grandchildren, Majestic and Atlas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward, Mildred and Lud; husband, Joseph; sisters, Louise (George) Linsky and Alvera Felizardo; and son, Troy Suminski.

Memorial service for Eleanor will be held at a later date in the summer.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, 2020
