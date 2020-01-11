|
Eleanore F. Northway
Des Moines - Eleanore F. Northway passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born October 21, 1937, in Humeston, Iowa, the daughter of Doyle and Ova Halfhill.
Eleanore was a caretaker at heart and helped raise three of her sisters. She was united in marriage to Charles Northway and took great pride in her career as a homemaker. Eleanore's kind and welcoming spirit was felt by all in her presence. She had a loving heart that extended beyond her family. Above all else, Eleanore treasured time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Eleanore is survived by her children, Richard (Tracy) Northway, Gina (Gary) Axtell, Scott Northway, and Tonya (Bryan) Rhodes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mike Halfhill, Bill (Judy) Halfhill, Cheryl (Mike) Quine, Beverly (Arden) Jenkins, and Vivian Terry; as well as other loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and siblings, Joan Kridler, Carole Stripe, and Roger Halfhill.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with a time of sharing to begin at 6 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. A reception will follow.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Eleanore.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020