Des Moines - It is with heavy heart we bid farewell to Betsy, a woman of great faith and generous heart. A poet, an organizational genius, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Betsy loved reading and gained strength from her daily devotions. With great fervor she prayed faithfully for all. Countless lives were improved because she touched them. Her son, George A. Brown, III (Andy) was killed in the line of duty in 2004. In 2009 she lost her husband, the love of her life, Richard E. Anderson.

Betsy spent the majority of her 40-year career as an administrative assistant for several institutions of higher learning in Florida including Stetson University, Central Florida Junior College and Chipola Junior College. She was an accomplished seamstress and needleworker, gifting many with her handmade creations.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Lee Whalen (Jim), Janet Cotta (Rick), Marylu Wellwood (John), son, Rich Anderson (Sharon), grandchildren, Tasha K. Gould, Preston Tucker Brown, Shaun Cotta (Kim), Richard Anderson (Robyn), Lenora Fowler (Tristan), Captain Matthew Wellwood (Lindsay), Kevin Wellwood (Sarah), Zachary Anderson (Nicole), Cody Anderson, 7 nieces and nephews, and 13 great-grandchildren.

We are incredibly grateful to Scottish Rite Park where among the residents and staff Betsy found a loving, supportive community making her last 9 ½ years happy and content.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Scottish Rite Park; First Baptist Church, 17 Westmanland Road, New Sweden, ME 04762; and the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Des Moines.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, at 2 PM, in the penthouse at Scottish Rite Park.

Obituary and arrangements can be found online at www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
