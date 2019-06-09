|
|
Elizabeth Carolyn Allen, 87, passed away June 1, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn was born October 9, 1931 in Des Moines to Keith and Bessie (Owens) Snider. She went to Lincoln High School and graduated in 1950. Carolyn worked in the mailroom at Meredith Printing for several years. Carolyn was an attendee of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She enjoyed garage sales, reading, word search puzzles, and watching the Golden Girls and Rosanne. Carolyn loved a good cup of coffee. She was an outstanding wife, mother, and grandmother.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Susan Rae Allen-Rempe (Stan Rempe), Joe and Ben (Renee) and Donald Curtis (Nancy) Allen; daughters-in-law, Laura Allen and Sharon (Monty) Allen Finck and family, Brian, Jennifer, Carrie, and Bobby; grandchildren, Joey Sue (Steve) Gilbert, Leesa Weidinger, Samantha (Jamal) Ritchie, Kelly (Chad) Randleman, Matthew Allen, and Greg Allen; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jascy, Jentri, Trey, Tyke, Jibreel, Ihsan, Timmy, Taylor, Riley, Paxton, Hailee, and Brooklynn; great-great-grandson, Ronan; and a host of extended family and friends. She will also be missed by her best friend, Joyce Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Conrad Allen; son, Mark Conrad Allen; and her siblings, Mary Ellen, Fred, Bob and Clete.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Carolyn will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Scottish Rite Park and the hospice nurses for the excellent, compassionate, and personalized care that Carolyn received. And also they wanted to thank Monsignor Chiodo, Father Dolan, and also Deacon Tony Romeo and Annie for everything they've done for Carolyn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019