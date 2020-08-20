Elizabeth Ann Linn
Des Moines - June 1, 1937 - August 19, 2020 Elizabeth was born the eldest of five sisters. She had an ability to see the good in every person. She found beauty in everything. She had a great sense of humor, spirituality, and love of God.
Elizabeth was an artist of many talents. Even as a small child her reading ability and sketches were amazing. As an adult, her paintings, illustrations, and artistic crafts were admired by many. Elizabeth graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Fine Arts from Drake University in 1959. She took second place in the All-Iowa Governor's Contest and her painting was hung in the Des Moines Art Center. Following graduation, Elizabeth taught art in the Pella and Des Moines Schools before taking time to stay at home to raise her two children, Christopher and Alissa.
When her children were grown, Elizabeth became a tour guide for Salisbury House. You could consider yourself lucky, indeed, if you were in her tour group because she related the most interesting, little-known facts about the architecture, history, and many of the artists' lives and their works displayed at Salisbury House. Before retirement Elizabeth worked many years for the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA), sharing her many talents.
Throughout Elizabeth's life, her artistically-created floral arrangements, her outstanding home designs, her perfectly constructed and delicious cakes/pies/rolls, and even her well-coordinated garments and jewelry were all exquisite. She was also a gourmet chef. A birthday card from Elizabeth was specifically chosen just for you, and hand-written in beautiful, delicate penmanship or calligraphy. If you received a gift from her, you were reluctant to unwrap it, knowing you would spoil the lovely wrapping and the stunning, hand-tied bow. Her Christmas Tree was always the most beautiful ever seen, with each ornament and gift perfectly coordinated and placed. The beauty she shared with others was widespread.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen McBeth and sister, Bonnie Douglass. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Laura) Linn; daughter, Alissa (Dave) Douglas; sisters, Juanita McBeth; Lyn (Linden) Williams; Phyllis (David) Ciarimboli; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Iles Westover Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Elizabeth's obituary to join in the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.
Elizabeth was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and fierce friend.