Elizabeth Ann Strong
Elizabeth Ann Strong

Waukee - Elizabeth Ann Strong, 77, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, lowa after battling cancer. Private family services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. The service will be live streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, scroll to the bottom of Ann's obituary to join in the service. A PUBLIC graveside service will be held at 12: 30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waukee Cemetery in Waukee.

Ann is survived by her husband Larry Strong; daughter Valerie (Stew) Jenkins, siblings, Marggie (John) Weir, Ed (CJ) Jordan, and John (Janice) Jordan; three stepchildren, Michele (John) Van Hove, Tim (Rebecca) Strong and Jeff "Mike" Strong; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Kay, daughter Dana Parks, and her parents.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. In honor of Ann's love of animals the family has asked memorial contributions be made to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport. Online condolences will be welcomed at llesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
