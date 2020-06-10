Elizabeth Emehiser
1950 - 2020
Elizabeth Emehiser

Johnston - Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Henson Emehiser, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A public Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel. A Graveside Service that is open to the public will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family asks that anyone wanting to attend the graveside meet at the funeral home in Adel at 10:45 am so everyone can process to Panther Creek Cemetery together.

Betty was born and raised in St. Mary's, Iowa to Albert and Ruth Henson on July 22, 1950. She graduated from Martensdale St. Mary's in 1968. Betty worked at A&W as a teenager and went on to attend DMACC, where she met Donald Emehiser. The two were united in marriage on August 1, 1970 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Martensdale. For many years Betty worked at Massey Ferguson/Agricredit/DLL and also worked for Amoco Oil, Equitable of Iowa/ING, Taylor Ball, and Target.

Betty was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Martensdale, Iowa where she held many leadership positions within the church. In addition, she was a member of various clubs and organizations like; Antique Automobile Clubs of America, Des Moines Regions, Pontiac Club of Iowa, and Home Owners Association Board.

She is survived by her children, Cory (Jill) Emehiser of Grimes and Kristy Giefer of Bondurant; her grandchildren, Katelin Emehiser, Gavin Giefer, Alex and Tyler Emehiser; her siblings, Kathy (Vin) Wildin of Winterset and Larry (Terri) Henson of Martensdale; along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Don Emehiser; her granddaughter, Lily Emehiser, her parents, Albert and Ruth Henson; and her sister, Alberta Seymour.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Betty's church, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Martensdale.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Panther Creek Cemetery
