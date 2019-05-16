|
Elizabeth "Beth" J. Shaw
Minneapolis - Shaw, Elizabeth Age 57, of Minneapolis, passed away suddenly and intentionally on May 10, 2019.
Born October 11, 1961 in St. Louis County, MO. Beth grew up in Des Moines, IA and worked at Principal Financial in the 80s, then moved to MN in Nov. 1989 to work for North American Life & Casualty (later, Allianz), where she worked until 2007. Most recently, she worked for the MN Dept of Health. Beth loved the diversity of the Twin Cities and its many art and cultural opportunities, particularly live music and theater, and she actively supported independent businesses. She was an avid reader, cat lover, past volunteer for KFAI radio, and past member of the Twin Cities Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners. Beth believed in a person's right to die with medical assistance, an issue that became painfully personal after her ALS diagnosis.
Witty, independent, loyal, and a caring daughter and sister, Beth will be greatly missed by her parents, Larry Shaw and Judy Westphal, sister Anne, brother Dan (partner Meg Sislak), and many other family members and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, May 18th, from 2-5 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4343 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55409.
Memorials preferred to the ALS Association/MN/SD/ND chapter, KFAI Fresh Air, Inc., the Cedar Cultural Center, or Theater Unbound.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 16, 2019