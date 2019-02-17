Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
Elizabeth Jean Trenkle "Betty" Schowalter Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Trenkle Schowalter

Omaha, Nebraska - On a Winter Friday, 1 March 1872, Yellowstone National Park was established by the US Congress as the first national park in the country and in the world. Fifty-five years later, in Creston, Iowa, on a Winter Tuesday, 1 March 1927—Shrove Tuesday, the day preceding Ash Wednesday—to Margaret Theresa Repplinger Trenkle and John Henry Trenkle, a German American child was born: Elizabeth Jean.

On a Winter Thursday, 14 February 2019—Feast of Saint Valentine—Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Trenkle Schowalter died at The Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha, Nebraska.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Theresa Repplinger Trenkle and John Henry Trenkle; four sisters; six brothers; husband, Donald Clifford Schowalter; and daughter, Debra Ann (Schowalter) Walters.

Elizabeth is survived by daughter, Denise Kay Schowalter (William Werner Jr.) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son-in-law, Scott Harding Walters of Bellevue, Washington; extended family in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oregon.

On Thursday, 21 February 2019, a Visitation at 10:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM will be featured: At Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.

In lieu of floral, memorial contributions may be directed to Denise Kay Schowalter. "For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways." Psalm 91:11.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019
