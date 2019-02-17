|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Trenkle Schowalter
Omaha, Nebraska - On a Winter Friday, 1 March 1872, Yellowstone National Park was established by the US Congress as the first national park in the country and in the world. Fifty-five years later, in Creston, Iowa, on a Winter Tuesday, 1 March 1927—Shrove Tuesday, the day preceding Ash Wednesday—to Margaret Theresa Repplinger Trenkle and John Henry Trenkle, a German American child was born: Elizabeth Jean.
On a Winter Thursday, 14 February 2019—Feast of Saint Valentine—Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Trenkle Schowalter died at The Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha, Nebraska.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Theresa Repplinger Trenkle and John Henry Trenkle; four sisters; six brothers; husband, Donald Clifford Schowalter; and daughter, Debra Ann (Schowalter) Walters.
Elizabeth is survived by daughter, Denise Kay Schowalter (William Werner Jr.) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son-in-law, Scott Harding Walters of Bellevue, Washington; extended family in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oregon.
On Thursday, 21 February 2019, a Visitation at 10:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM will be featured: At Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
In lieu of floral, memorial contributions may be directed to Denise Kay Schowalter. "For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways." Psalm 91:11.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019