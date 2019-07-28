Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1100 SE Sharon Drive
Ankeny, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1100 SE Sharon Drive
Ankeny, IA
Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson


1933 - 2019
Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson

Ankeny - Elizabeth (Robinson) Johnson, 85, passed away July 19, 2019 in her home in Ankeny, Iowa, with her family by her side.

She was born September 14, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Benjamin and Selma (Erie) Robinson. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, and received her RN degree at Methodist School of Nursing in 1954.

She married Jerold S. Johnson on April 17, 1954. The couple farmed and made their home in the Ankeny area. She enjoyed working with her hands: gardening, doll making, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Through Dare to Believe Ministries she blessed hundreds of people with beautiful prayer shawls.

Liz is survived by her husband, Jerold; 2 children, David Johnson, Diane (Lee) Hacker; 2 grandchildren, Luke (Jen) Hacker and Megan (Joe) Bedford; and 2 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Brooke Bedford.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane Crowley, of Alexandria, VA

Her Celebration of Life will be held 11AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 SE Sharon Drive, Ankeny, Iowa. Friends may visit family one hour prior to services. A private graveside service at Oralabor Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice in Des Moines, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
