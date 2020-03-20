Services
Elizabeth "Liz" Jones

Elizabeth "Liz" Jones Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Jones

West Des Moines - God gained an Angel, Elizabeth "Liz" Jones, on March 18, 2020, at the age of 101 ¾. Liz was born in Amarillo, Texas July 22, 1918.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. Tom (Anne) Jones; daughter, Judi Spencer (Lynn) Coe, four grandchildren: Bill Spencer, D'Anka Spencer (Rob) Grauel, Michael (Samantha) Spencer and Nathaniel Jones; four great-grandchildren: Brittany (Michael), Brandi, Korben and Brady. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to West Des Moines Maple Grove United Methodist Church. Memorial services are pending. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
