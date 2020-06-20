Elizabeth LouxCarlisle - Elizabeth Loux, 84, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Prairie Hills Retirement Community. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. There will be a private funeral service with burial at Carlisle Cemetery.Elizabeth worked in Tech Services at Mercy Medical Center for cardiologists before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and cooking. Elizabeth was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.Elizabeth is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Patty (Rich) Andrus; and grandson, Patrick Andrus. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean of 54 years; her parents, Claude and Theresa Wilson; and her brother, Norman L. Wilson.