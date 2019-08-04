|
Elizabeth "Betty" Marie (Floden) Den Hartog, 91, of Oskaloosa, died August 1, 2019 at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born on Tuesday, April 3, 1928, the daughter of Jennings and Fern Floden. She attended Oskaloosa schools. On October 9, 1947, she was united in marriage to Mevin E. Den Hartog in Oskaloosa.
Betty worked at JC Penney and Rivola in her younger years. She spent many years babysitting grade schoolers of Webster Elementary School. Betty was a stay at home mom but held many parties for Stanley Home Products in the evenings and then sold Stanley Home Products from home until 2016. She enjoyed traveling to and camping at Bluegrass Festivals all over the Midwest. After Melvin's retirement, they enjoyed the winters in Arizona.
Her family includes her three sons, Roy Dean Den Hartog of Des Moines, Roger Lee (LaDonna) Den Hartog and Kevin Ray (Charlene) Den Hartog all of Oskaloosa; seven grandchildren, Mike Den Hartog, Susan Negley, Kristina Simmons, Tisha Scovel, Kyle Den Hartog, Kendall Den Hartog, Nickolas Den Hartog and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, sister, sister-in-law's; Bob (Joan) Floden of Fremont, Paul (Bev) Floden of Oskaloosa and Sharon Scott of Des Moines; and many more nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Melvin; her parents Jennings and Fern Floden; her father and mother-in-law, Henry an Anna Den Hartog; a grandson, Mason Den Hartog; brothers, Jr. Floden and John Floden; sister, Shirley Boender; sister-in-law, Artie Floden; brothers-in-law, Lyle Boender and Gary Scott and a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Evelyn Den Hartog.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Bates Funeral Chapel beginning after 12 noon and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019