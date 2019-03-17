|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Sibert
- - Elizabeth (Betty) Sibert passed away on Monday March 11th at the age of 95.
She was born on June 1, 1923 to Glenn McMaster and Grace (Velie) McMaster in Essex Iowa. She Married Joseph Sibert on August 13th, 1943 in California. They were married for 55 years until Joe's death in 1998.
When they retired, they moved to Des Moines, IA and lived there for 9 years and then moved to Bradenton FL. They purchased a Motor Home and traveled around the country, which they enjoyed.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and four Siblings, a son, Steve Sibert, and her loving husband Joe. She leaves behind two Daughters, Karen Rumelhart (Don) and Shirley Stone, two Grandchildren, Kimberly Miller and David Rumelhart.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 22nd at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 3510 72nd St. | Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Memorials can be made to St. Stephens Lutheran church
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019