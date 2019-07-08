Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Rosehill Cemetery
Menlo, IA
Ella Charlene (Coulter-Davis) Kalbach


1925 - 2019
Ella Charlene (Coulter-Davis) Kalbach Obituary
Ella Charlene (Coulter-Davis) Kalbach

Menlo - Ella Charlene (Coulter-Davis) Kalbach, 93 of Menlo, Iowa passed away July 5, 2019 at The New Homestead Nursing Home in Guthrie Center. Visitation Tribute will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral home - Stuart Chapel. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service in Rosehill Cemetery in Menlo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Menlo Public Library and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, Iowa 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 8, 2019
