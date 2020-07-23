Ellen Akkerman



Des Moines - Ellen Akkerman (nee Ellen Marie Bak Christensen), 89, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. At that time, a private family service was held graveside due to Covid restrictions. A Celebration of Life was set for late July, but Covid-19 is still a factor that is currently affecting some family members. With sadness, services have been cancelled.



Ellen was born March 1, 1931, in Adair, Iowa to Lars and Anna Bak. Ellen was married to Wayne Edward Akkerman from 1953 until his passing in 1994. Together they raised four children. Ellen is survived by Ann (Dennis) Snowgren, Jo (Theodore) Sporer, Amy (Matt) Dawley and Eric Wayne Akkerman. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jacob, Bradley and Benjamin Snowgren; Jordan (Sammy) Hill; Meredith (Chris) Tillinghast; Kyle and Sawyer Dawley; and Allison Akkerman. Ellen enjoyed the blessings of three great-grandchildren — Adalyn and Kayley Snowgren and Henry Hill. Ellen is also survived by her brother Borge Bak of Spirit Lake, Iowa and sister Doris Rose of Savannah, Missouri, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Ellen and Wayne were partners in life and business. They worked together in their bowling establishments in Spirit Lake and Webster City and eventually in Wayne's real estate agency in Des Moines. Ellen was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. With her free time, she enjoyed her kids and grands, bingo, Prairie Meadows, Hallmark movies, Facebook and Words with Friends. When she was more physically able, she enjoyed traveling and bowling. She also enjoyed listening and dancing to live music and a night out on the South Side, particularly at All In The Family Lounge. Her friend Jan was her daily breakfast companion.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to SouthSide Cares, 802 E. Granger Avenue, Des Moines, 50315. Donations are tax deductible 501(C) 26-4051099. Please include "In memory of Ellen Akkerman" in the payment memo line. Our family thanks the team at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home for their assistance and flexibility during these uncertain times to gather and grieve.









