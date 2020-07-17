1/1
Ellen Jane Piper
1953 - 2020
Ellen Jane Piper

Ankeny - Ellen Jane (Heston) Piper was born at Wilder Hospital in Ankeny, Iowa, on October 18, 1953. One of seven born to Edward and Josephine (Beener) Heston. She attended Parkview Elementary then Neveln Middle School and finally Ankeny High where she excelled at art, choir, and scholastics. Ellen loved to play the bass guitar and rode motorcycles often. Ellen was known as a bright, happy, imaginative person, and she loved singing, dancing, and make believe. She was always present, positive, and excited to be involved.

Ellen was a fighter. She put herself through college for programming, landing a job shortly after and worked in her field until she retired. She met Randy Piper and they married in 1981. Ellen was given three sons in the following years.

Ellen loved God, her family, and her country. She displayed a servant's heart, no matter the circumstance. She showed constant, active love. Even in the final months of her life she would selflessly offer to pray for anyone that came to see her, never requesting prayer for herself. Ellen went home May 22, 2020 at 66 years old, after being in a nursing home for nine years and in hospice for a year for diabetic dementia.

Ellen was God's love. We love you. Your light, your love, your story will not be lost.

Ellen is survived in life by her siblings, Rod, John, Tom, Joyce, and Sandy Heston; sons, Randy, David, and Michael Piper; and grandchildren, Halie Piper, Maya Piper, and Gavin Halferty; Ellen was preceded in death by her sister, Pat (Heston) Harms; parents; and grandchildren, Hunter James and Holden Gary Piper.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.).

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
