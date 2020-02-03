Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larson-Weishaar Funeral Home
Manson, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
Manson, IA
1934 - 2020
Ellis Hauser Obituary
Ellis Hauser

Manson - Ellis Hauser, 85, died on Sat. Feb. 1, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society--Manson. Funeral services will be held on Sat. Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church in Manson. Visitation will be held at Larson-Weishaar Funeral Home in Manson from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ellis Lee Hauser was born on September 23, 1934, in rural Marshall County, Iowa, near Marshalltown, the son of Carroll and Thelma (Collins) Hauser. After graduating from Montour High School in 1953, he attended Junior College in Marshalltown for one year. He moved to Mason City, Iowa, where Ellis helped farm and started working for International Harvester Company. He was united in marriage with Gloria Ann Miller on May 4, 1956, at Manly, Iowa, and established their home in Mason City. Ellis and Gloria then moved to Austin, Minnesota, where he worked for IH before transferring to Manson in 1961 as parts manager for Bodaken Implement. Then in 1972, he began working in HVAC and plumbing until his retirement in 1999.

Ellis is survived by his son Mark Hauser of St. Charles, Iowa; daughter Shelly (Clay) Bleam of Manson, Iowa; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters Barbara Marks of Corwith, Iowa, and Kathy (Bill) Vollink of Arnolds Park, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gloria; daughter Debra; grandson Curtis; and brothers Wayne and Gerald Hauser.

Ellis enjoyed golfing, fishing, and serving his community. He served as President of the 1972 Manson Centennial along with serving many other community organizations throughout the years. Most of all he loved spending time with friends and family
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
