Ellis R. Sutton
Marshalltown, IA - Ellis Raymond Sutton, 85, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his residence in Marshalltown, Iowa. Ellis was born May 4, 1934 in Nora Springs, Iowa. He worked for Red Dot Potato Chip Company as a route driver and later as a security guard/driver for Lewis System. Ellis loved to sing and had a tremendous voice. He was also a very talented saxophone player.
Ellis was an avid train enthusiast. He and his wife, Ruby, used to plan trips to see them. He had a passion for model trains and even built a train track in his back yard that was big enough to carry one adult or two children.
He is survived by his son, Stephen (Susan) Sutton; daughter-in-law, Deb Sutton; grandchildren, Tony Dornbusch, Charles "Beau" (Susan) Sutton, Tobin (Kaylena) Sutton, Scott Sutton, and Eric Sutton; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, many extended family and friends. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; son, Paul Sutton; grandsons, Rick Dornbusch and Christopher Sutton; and his brother Paul "EP" Sutton.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. A graveside service will held Monday, June 10, at Pine Hill Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019