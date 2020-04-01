|
Elmer Darrah
Des Moines - Elmer Darrah, 88, died March 31, 2020 in Des Moines. He was born October 19, 1931 in Chariton, IA.
Elmer was very sociable and enjoyed playing games at the Senior Center. He worked for 27 years at Dahl's as a checker where he was very popular. Customers often didn't mind waiting a little longer in line if it meant they could be assisted by Elmer.
He is survived by his step-sons, Dennis (Jackie) Kinder and Kelvin Kinder; 6 step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise in 2010.
Elmer will be laid to rest in private family ceremony at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020