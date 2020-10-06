Elmer Jay SpoonhaltzDes Moines - Jay left this world due to COVID-19 on October 5, 2020.Jay was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22, 1930 to Willie and Ila Spoonholtz. He graduated from Lincoln High School. Jay served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952.Jay was preceded in death by his parents, wife Georgia, and two sisters Mary Louise Vertz and Opal Lucille Munyon.Jay is survived by his son, Wade E. Spoonhaltz; two stepchildren, Rocky Skidmore and Vicki Oliver; two brothers, Lloyd Earl Spoonholtz and Richard Lee Spoonholtz; and three sisters, Joy Ann Reinert, Helen Ione Spoonholtz, and Coral Jean Goddard.Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., Friday, October 16 at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive with private service and interment at Resthaven Cemetery.