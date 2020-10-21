Elmer L. Riggle
Des Moines - Elmer L. Riggle, 85, went to be with his heavenly Father at his home on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.
Elmer was born November 17, 1934 in Des Moines to Clovie and Audrey (Sparks) Riggle. Elmer served in the Iowa Air National Guard for 36 years. He was a Civilian Contract Specialist for the Federal Government. Elmer was a member of Grace Baptist Church and 132nd Silver Squadron
Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn; children, Lynne (Buddy) Calhoun, David (Janet) Riggle, Mark (Judy) Riggle and Leigh (Doug) Van Wey; grandchildren, Jordan Riggle, Devyn Riggle, Clinton Riggle, Justin Riggle, Brandon Riggle, Audrey Riggle, Frank (Lisa) Calhoun and Katie (Janice) Ogden; five great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Francis and Darrell; daughter, Laura; and his grandson, Jamison Walker.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24th at Grace Baptist Church, 112 County Line Road. Elmer will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Baptist Church in loving memory of Elmer.
