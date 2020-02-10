|
|
Elmont E. Hollingsworth
Mt. Pleasant - Elmont E. Hollingsworth, 82, formerly of Des Moines, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.
Services 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 15 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Burial at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral mass. Online condolences directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Elmont was born December 28, 1937 in Des Moines to Martin and Esther (Hoover) Hollingsworth. On November 15, 1958 he married Patricia Kathryn Linnane.
Elmont graduated from Des Moines Technical High School. For 26 years, Elmont was a Senior Staff Products Design Engineer for the 3-M Corporation.
Survivors include his wife Patricia; a son, Michael of Minneapolis, MN; 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Elmont is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter; 2 grandchildren and 4 siblings - Maria, Benjamin, Martin and Colleen.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020