Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Eloise R. Murtha Obituary
Eloise R. Murtha

West Des Moines - Eloise R. Murtha, 90, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in West Des Moines. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, June 11th at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 am Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by committal services at Resthaven Cemetery.

Eloise was born April 4, 1929 in Niagara, Wisconsin to Dominic and Mable (Abidon) Darne. She was one of seven children and was the youngest. She finished grade and high school in Niagara and then attended the University of Wisconsin where she earned her Masters Degree in Library Science. After graduation she became the children's librarian in Green Bay, WI and then became a librarian at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

She met Jim Murtha at the University and they were married in Green Bay on April 20, 1953. She and Jim had eight children and proudly laid claim to 28 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

Eloise liked to read, go camping, travel and golf. When the kids left the nest, she converted a bedroom into her library where she spent a great deal of time. She treated the house as her castle and spent a lot of time there. She was a quiet, well grounded person who was proud of her family. She was loved by all and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
